Young people have organised protests in some North Island cities against the justice system, after the home detention sentence of teen rapist Jayden Meyer. Photo / Greg Bowker

WARNING: This story details sexual violence.

A growing anger about the home detention sentence handed down to a teenage rapist has prompted several public protests tomorrow - and gained the support of a social media influencer.

The protests, which are planned for several cities in the North Island, come after Jayden Desmond Meyer was given 9 months' home detention for the rape of four 15-year-old girls and the sexual violation of fifth teen.

A post made by Tauranga barber Spencer McNeil on Instagram criticising the sentence after it was revealed by Open Justice on Tuesday has received more than 80,000 likes.

McNeil has now organised a march down Mount Maunganui's main street, with New Zealand influencer Jazz Thornton throwing her support behind the protest.

Further protests have been organised by young people in Hamilton, Gisborne, and Whanganui. All are set to take place on Thursday afternoon.

"This is a peaceful protest. We will not block the roads, we will not encroach on people's businesses," McNeil posted on his page.

Thornton, a Dancing with the Stars champion and mental health advocate, has spoken of her anger at what the girls went through out on her Instagram page.

"All I feel right now is anger and sadness. Anger that these four girls went through not only a horrific, life-changing event with long-lasting impacts but also that they were brave enough to walk through the process of court only to be met with this."

UFC fighter Israel Adesanya has also posted his support for the protests.

According to district court documents obtained by Open Justice, all five victims were aged 15 at the time of the attacks. Meyer was 16.

In one instance the sex was initially consensual but Meyer raped the girl when she refused to be with him for a second time that night. On another occasion, he filmed the rape of another unconsenting girl. A third rape happened while his victim was asleep in bed.

In the most graphic of the attacks, Meyer raped an intoxicated teen in a bush after they had been at a party. The Judge's sentencing decision details how that victim, who was a virgin, "protested to no avail".

Meyer, who has no criminal history, pleaded not guilty to all charges but was later found guilty.

A psychologist, who saw Meyer 30 times during the prosecution, found he had a medium risk of reoffending, and continues to minimise the effect of his crimes.

Both Crown prosecutor Anna Pollett and Meyer's lawyer Rachael Adams submitted that a sentence of home detention would be most appropriate - despite the Crown accepting imprisonment would be the ordinary sentence for this sort of offending; "and indeed one of many years".

Judge Harding agreed, saying a sentence of imprisonment being typical of this level of offending is "undoubtedly correct".

The written sentencing decision does not detail how Judge Harding reached the conclusion home detention would be the most appropriate sentence.

"I accept the probation report and the submissions of counsel that home detention on all charges is the appropriate outcome," Harding's decision says.

Open Justice has requested further court documents detailing how the sentence was reached.

Meyer, who is now living north of Auckland, was sentenced to nine months' home detention and a further 12 months of post-release conditions, including a ban on associating with anyone under 16 and attending a sexual violence prevention programme.

The prosecution comes after an Auckland teenager pleaded guilty to rape and sexual assault against five victims between 2017 and 2020.

He was sentenced in April to 12 months' home detention and a further 12 months supervision. Judge Claire Ryan handed down the sentence after hearing expert advice that sending the teen to prison would allow him to learn from more experienced sexual offenders.

The teen's name is currently suppressed while he awaits the outcome of a name suppression appeal.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

NZ Police

Victim Support 0800 842 846

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00

Rape Prevention Education

Empowerment Trust

HELP Call 24/7 (Auckland): 09 623 1700, (Wellington): be 04 801 6655 - 0

Safe to talk: a 24/7 confidential helpline for survivors, support people and those with harmful sexual behaviour: 0800044334.

Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata Peer support for males who have experienced trauma and sexual abuse: 0800 94 22 94

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.