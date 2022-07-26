Correction: Siouxsie & The Virus documentary 

A science superhero with pink hair wages war on Covid-19 to convince an entire nation to lockdown. Made with funding from NZ On Air. Video / Loading Docs

A Newstalk ZB item and subsequent NZ Herald story, published on July 21, about funding for the short documentary film Siouxsie & The Virus incorrectly reported that the Film Commission provided $20,000 for the project.

Siouxsie & The Virus received $6000 and post-production costs worth $2000 from Loading Docs, which is primarily funded by NZ On Air.

The Film Commission funding was for a subsequent project about Dr Siouxsie Wiles. We regret and apologise for the error.

Siouxsie & The Virus was published on nzherald.co.nz and other media in 2020. You can watch the documentary above.