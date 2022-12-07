Correction: Prime Minister busy on year-ending interviews

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is doing a series of interviews today - but was not scheduled for a live radio appearance. NZ Herald photograph by Mark Mitchell

A Herald article this morning that the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was set to do a live interview on NewstalkZB was incorrect.

Instead, Ardern is today doing a series of year-ending interviews with a variety of media outlets – including NewstalkZB and the New Zealand Herald – for publication at a later date.

Our article said that the Prime Minister was going to appear on-air live – but in fact, she was not. Instead Ardern was doing a pre-recorded interview.

We apologise to our readers and the Prime Minister for any confusion we created.