Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Coroner's report: Taupō family float trip turned to tragedy on Waikato River

4 minutes to read

Float trips on the Waikato River are a popular summer activity but the river can be a dangerous place. Photo / File

Laurilee McMichael
By:

Laurilee McMichael is editor of the Taupo & Turangi Weekender

A man who died on the Waikato River near Cherry Island shortly before lockdown may have had a cardiac event, the Coroner has found.

Coroner Michael Robb decided not to open an inquiry into the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.