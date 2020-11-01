Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Contact Energy awaits Environment Court decision in spill case

6 minutes to read

Huka Falls was turned brown by the spill on Feburary 19, 2019. Photo / Hillary Westerhoff

Taupo & Turangi Weekender

Eleven alarms sounded over six days - but were ignored, resulting in a massive sediment discharge into a stream, and from there, the Waikato River.

Waikato Regional Council says it was an aggravating feature of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe to Premium