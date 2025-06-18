“The competition has all the hallmarks of perilous activity that makes no attempt to mitigate head injury,” Coroner Hesketh said in his findings.

“There appears to be no governing body, the activity is not regulated, and has no publicly accessible written rules of participation. Neither is there any information to players around the signs and dangers of concussion or concussion management.”

Coroner Hesketh said that Runit was modelled after the National Football League and the Australian Football League, which had heavily invested in concussion prevention, identity, and management.

“However, in those team sports, the object by the ball carrier is to avoid being tackled, or being tackled in a way that they can protect themselves by sidestepping or turning into the tackler to lessen the blow. There are also strict rules around high tackles,” Hesketh said.

“The same cannot be said for this latest trending competition.”

Hesketh’s comments come after Palmerston North teen Ryan Satterthwaite died in late May while playing Runit and sustaining a critical head injury.

Ryan Satterthwaite, 19, died during a tackle game in Palmerston North. Photo / Instagram

His death followed two “Run it Straight” events that were hosted at West Auckland’s Trusts Arena in mid-May by the Australian-based Runit Championship League, with $20,000 cash for the winners.

In the findings into Livingston’s death, the coroner said he commented about Runit “as a matter of public interest” and recommended that the events should not be recognised as a full sport in New Zealand.

His comments were made alongside his recommendations on the “sad case” of Livingston’s death, where he noted that it was important for those playing all codes of rugby to adhere to concussion guidelines.

The First Concussion

According to the findings, Livingston received a head knock during a preseason game in May 2023, but remained on the field and played on.

During the following days, he complained of headaches and nausea to his partner and left work early due to a severe headache.

He saw his GP and told his partner that the doctor wasn’t overly concerned and would reserve a spot for him for an MRI scan if his pain became worse.

Almost a week later, Livingston called his GP again, complaining of a persistent headache, then visited the clinic the following day, though he appeared well with no overtly concerning medical signs.

His doctor diagnosed him with a concussion and advised him not to play any contact sports for three to four weeks.

Tere Livingstone suffered a brain injury during a league match.

By June 6, Livingston said he felt well enough to attend league training, but his partner convinced him not to.

He was due to play a tournament on June 10, and neither Livingston’s coach nor his teammates knew about his concussion diagnosis.

Livingston played the first game without incident, but then was tackled on to his back, hitting his head on the ground, after which players reported he looked dazed.

He was asked several times if he was okay, and he replied that he was fine and continued playing, until he approached the sideline, went down on one knee and then fell face first on to the ground.

Livingston then began having a fit. People at the game moved him into the recovery position, and an ambulance was called.

He was taken to Tauranga Hospital emergency department before being flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment, where he was diagnosed as having a subdural haematoma, sustained while playing league.

The following day, an assessment revealed “concerning neurology,” and he was placed on life support.

On June 15, Livingston was declared brain dead and died the next day after being taken off life support.

‘This was a preventable death’

Livingston’s family did not consent to an autopsy being performed on his body, and Coroner Hesketh ruled that, on the balance of probabilities, his death was caused by “second impact syndrome”.

“Repeated concussions have a cumulative effect, so if a person keeps having concussions, they may end up with a more serious injury, a permanent disability or dead,” he said.

Coroner Bruce Hesketh said Livingston's death was preventable. Photo / Jeremy Wilkinson

“I am satisfied Mr Livingston’s death arose from second impact syndrome, which, based on the research to date, is a relatively rare condition.”

Coroner Hesketh said that in his opinion, if Livingston had informed his coaches, his team, or the referee that he had a head injury, then he would have been stood down from playing for at least 21 days.

“Had that occurred and had he followed the graduated recovery and return stages set out on the NZRL website, I am satisfied from the literature I have read and the advice I have received, he would not have experienced second impact syndrome,” he said.

“This was a preventable death.”

Jeremy Wilkinson is an Open Justice reporter based in Manawatū, covering courts and justice issues with an interest in tribunals. He has been a journalist for nearly a decade and has worked for NZME since 2022.