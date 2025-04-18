Lachie’s father Paul Jones, who was separated from Officer after a turbulent relationship, has long disputed this version of events and pressed for further scrutiny.

Over three weeks at the Invercargill courthouse last year, the inquest heard emotional testimony from family, neighbours, experts and police.

Officer, who was the first to report Lachie missing, faced intense cross-examination from Jones’ lawyer, who alleged she had something to do with her son’s death - accusations she tearfully denied as baseless and cruel.

Her two older sons also faced similar allegations.

The findings have been provided to specific individuals and organisations referenced in the report, in accordance with natural justice principles and Section 58 of the Coroners Act 2006, which allows for adverse comments to be responded to before finalisation.

Those parties have until May 16 to respond.

In the minute yesterday, Ho wrote that the provisional findings were not final and are subject to editorial changes as well as any feedback received.

The inquest into the death of Lachlan Paul Graham Jones, held by Auckland-based Coroner Alexander Ho, took place over two phases last year. Photo / Pool / Southland Times

They have been distributed on a “strictly limited release basis” and are not for publication.

The case has drawn national attention since the 3-year-old’s death, prompting a coroner’s inquest and intense public scrutiny.

“Given the high community interest in Lachie’s death, I think this is one of those rare cases where oral delivery would be appropriate,” Ho wrote.

He has proposed to deliver the findings in person at Invercargill on June 3, 2025, with confirmation of the date and time to follow after responses are received.

The court continues to treat the matter as live, and no details from the coroner’s provisional findings may be published at this stage.