Coroner rules on death of Wellington diver Jinting Guo whose body has never been found

Catherine Hutton
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Jinting Guo, 35, was last seen alive in October 2023. Now, a coroner has ruled he drowned in accidental circumstances as a result of a mishap while freediving alone.

The final moments of a missing diver, and what caused his death, have been established after one of his bones was recovered from the sea.

After Jinting Guo’s disappearance in October 2023, his car was found in the Terrace carpark, a well-known diving spot at the northern end of Tītahi

