Wellington Police are appealing for sightings of Jinting Guo, 35, who was last seen in Titahi Bay on Thursday, October 19.

Wellington Police are appealing for sightings of Jinting Guo, 35, who was last seen in Titahi Bay on Thursday, October 19.

Wellington police are appealing to the public to help them find a missing 35-year-old man believed to have gone diving, or his car.

Jinting Guo was last seen in Titahi Bay on the morning of Thursday, October 19.

A police spokesperson said Jinting had recently started diving and had taken his diving gear with him that day.

His car is a grey 2011 Audi Q7 station wagon, registration number GAS511.

Wellington Police are appealing for sightings of Jinting Guo, or his car. He was driving a grey 2011 Audi Q7 station wagon, registration number GAS511.

“Police are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who has been at diving spots around the region since Thursday, who may have seen Jinting or his car,” said a police spokesperson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and to quote the file number 231023/4039.

Wellington Police are appealing for sightings of Jinting Guo, aged 35, who was last seen in Titahi Bay on the morning of Thursday 19 October.











