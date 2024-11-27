The left-rear door of the aircraft unexpectedly opened mid-flight, causing a pair of unsecured overalls to exit the cabin and strike the tail rotor.

This initiated a series of failures, including the detachment of the tail boom and damage to the main rotor blades, rendering the helicopter uncontrollable.

All three occupants were killed instantly when the aircraft impacted farmland near Stevenson Rd.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC), and New Zealand Police launched extensive investigations into the crash.

Smoke rises from the wreck of a helicopter crash near Wānaka Airport. Photo / Mark Price

The CAA identified systemic issues within TAG, including a failure to report previous incidents of doors opening mid-flight and inadequate protocols for securing loose items in the cabin.

TAG pleaded guilty to two charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 and was fined $315,000. The company also made voluntary reparation payments of $250,000 to each victim’s family.

TAIC’s final report, released in June 2024, concluded that wear in the door-latch mechanism and non-specific maintenance protocols led to the door opening.

The lack of restraints for cargo exacerbated the risk.

TAIC highlighted the normalisation of door-opening incidents in the aviation sector and identified ambiguity in the Civil Aviation Rules regarding the distinction between crew members and passengers.

As a result of TAIC’s findings, the CAA is working to implement new reporting requirements for mid-flight door openings, while the Ministry of Transport is reviewing rule definitions to enhance safety.

Coroner Amelia Steel confirmed that no inquiry would be opened, citing the thoroughness of existing investigations.

A post-mortem examination determined that Wallis, Theobald and Hondelink died of high-energy impact injuries.

The coroner accepted this as the definitive cause of death and found no suspicious circumstances.

“The matters required to be established under the Coroners Act 2006 have been comprehensively addressed by the investigations of the CAA, TAIC, and New Zealand Police,” Coroner Steel said.

She also acknowledged TAIC’s recommendations and found no further comments or recommendations to add.

