Rapaea was belted into the front seat and trapped inside the upside-down car, but still responsive. However, three minutes after the truck driver called 111, Rapaea lost consciousness and when paramedics arrived half an hour later the Taranaki hitchhiker was dead.
In releasing his findings, Coroner Hesketh found McKinnon and Tareha’s actions reflected “unfavourably” on them and he gave them a chance to respond to his findings.
However, the men, who were known to be Black Power members at the time, did not respond.
Coroner Hesketh found Rapaea, who had been hitchhiking to Hastings after visiting a relative in Palmerston North, died from neck and chest injuries.
He said the most likely reason the vehicle left the road was because McKinnon was fatigued and fell asleep.
She felt it was unfair that no one had been held to account in court, meaning the family didn’t have a chance to get answers from the men.
The police investigation: Who was driving?
Police conducted an inquiry at the time into who was driving the car, even featuring the case on Police Ten 7 as they sought more information. However, charges were never laid.
The coroner suggested police did not consider there was sufficient evidence to “successfully identify the driver and succeed with a criminal prosecution”.
The coroner further explained that while a criminal prosecution requires facts to be proved “beyond reasonable doubt”, a coroner needs only to be satisfied of the facts “on the balance of probabilities”, or “more likely than not”.
CCTV footage showed Rapaea at the Dannevirke Caltex shortly before midnight on March 9, 2016.
McKinnon and Tareha started their night in Wellington, having travelled from Hawke’s Bay to purchase the Ford Fairmont.
It’s still unknown when or where Rapaea got into the Ford.
While Tareha was arranging the change of ownership in Wellington, McKinnon had left in the newly-purchased Ford, leaving a Toyota Caldina behind for Tareha.
Part of the evidence referred to by the coroner included a pie wrapper, a Powerade bottle and a cellphone, which were all found in the crashed Ford and all linked to McKinnon.
McKinnon accepted he’d taken the Ford to a petrol station in Wellington where he’d bought a pie and Powerade, but said after that he’d been travelling in the Caldina. He had no explanation for what happened to the Ford after that.
The coroner found neither Tareha nor McKinnon had been truthful in their statements that denied McKinnon had driven the car to Hawke’s Bay.
At 3.22am, police received the first call from a witness who’d come upon the crash.
When the first vehicle arrived on the scene, the driver saw another car stopped in the northbound lane with its lights on full beam.
The coroner was satisfied that car was the Caldina and as the driver of the other car didn’t see anyone walking around, it meant at this point McKinnon was either still inside the Ford, or already in the Caldina.
A truck arriving on the scene then saw the Caldina driving away at speed.
The police accessed text messages sent to and from Tareha’s phone later in the morning of the crash.
An unknown number had sent a message saying, “Bro as you read dis rng me ‘important’ bout car”.
Tareha’s phone was later used to send a message to a senior Black Power member: “Yo lose wheel on car flipped it”.