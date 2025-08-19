Advertisement
Coroner: Motorcyclist’s speed a factor in Edward Duffy’s fatal mobility scooter crash

Tara Shaskey
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Taranaki·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Edward Duffy, also known as Eddie Duffy, was killed in a road crash after buying plants for his beloved garden. Main photo / Maryana Garcia. Inset / Supplied

An 88-year-old dedicated gardener, father and husband crossed a busy road on his mobility scooter against a red pedestrian signal.

Within moments, he was dead.

As he crossed, Edward Duffy had seen a motorcycle approaching him at speed and tried to avoid a collision by turning his scooter.

