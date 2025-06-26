Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Coroner finds musician Hamish Kilgour overwhelmed by challenges before death

RNZ
3 mins to read

Kilgour faced a marriage breakdown, homelessness, and struggles after returning to Christchurch from New York. Photo / Andrew Toth, Getty Images

Kilgour faced a marriage breakdown, homelessness, and struggles after returning to Christchurch from New York. Photo / Andrew Toth, Getty Images

WARNING: This story contains content that may be distressing to readers.

By RNZ

A coroner has found musician Hamish Kilgour was overwhelmed by life’s challenges before his death.

The former frontman of Dunedin band The Clean died by suicide in November 2022, following a marriage breakdown

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand