Coroner calls for mandatory life jackets after three fishing deaths

By RNZ

A coroner wants an urgent law change to make wearing life jackets mandatory for all rock fishers, following the deaths of three men at a notorious Waikato fishing spot.

Raymond Bensig and Nicholas Narayan were swept off rocks at Papanui Pt in August 2023 and Yaojun Li drowned there in January last year.

At least 18 people lost their lives between 1980 and 2023, many of them experienced fishers heading out in calm conditions.

A person who fell into the water there on Monday is still missing.