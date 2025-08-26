Coroner Michael Robb said there were signs warning about the dangers of fishing from the rocks, the risk from rogue waves and telling people they should wear a life jacket.
He said none of those who died was wearing a life jacket and no one who drowned after being swept off rocks anywhere in New Zealand has been wearing a life jacket.
The Coroner said rock fishers appeared willing to go to extraordinary lengths, including putting themselves in dangerous positions, to give themselves the best chance of catching fish.
He said making it compulsory for anyone fishing from rocky coastline to wear a life jacket was the only thing that might increase their chances of survival.
“For anyone rock fishing, who ends up in the water at Papanui Pt or any other area of rugged rocky New Zealand coastline, being able to stay afloat for an extended period is the only thing that is going to allow emergency services to successfully save a life.”
- RNZ