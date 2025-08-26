Advertisement
Coroner calls for mandatory life jackets after three fishing deaths

RNZ
Coroner Michael Robb urges mandatory life jackets for rock fishers after three deaths at Papanui Pt. Photo / Paul Martin

A coroner wants an urgent law change to make wearing life jackets mandatory for all rock fishers, following the deaths of three men at a notorious Waikato fishing spot.

Raymond Bensig and Nicholas Narayan were swept off rocks at Papanui Pt in August 2023

