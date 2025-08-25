Advertisement
Papanui Pt search ongoing for fisherman missing off Raglan coast

Waikato Herald
3 mins to read

Raglan Volunteer Coastguard was paged following reports of a person who had fallen into the water. Photo / Raglan Volunteer Coastguard

The search for a missing fisherman at Raglan continues this morning.

“Search and Rescue is out at Papanui Pt with a drone at this time,” police said.

The fisherman in his 20s was seen falling into the sea at the popular Raglan fishing spot yesterday morning.

It is believed he

