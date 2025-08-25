More than 30 people have died around Papanui Pt since the 1980s, the Department of Conservation said.

On its website, DoC warned people of fishing from the rocks in that area.

“We strongly discourage people from going down onto the rocks to catch fish at Papanui Pt.

“[It’s] extremely dangerous and not worth the risk.”

DoC said a lot of deaths occurred at the point while people slipped on rocks and fell, while others have been washed off by unexpected waves.

Papanui Point near Raglan.

“If you end up in the water at Papanui Pt, getting back out is extremely difficult. When there is wind or swell, you would likely remain there.

“Although search and rescue teams have been able to eventually recover some bodies, [some] were not retrieved.”

Latest incident

Search and Rescue, Coastguard, Raglan Surf Life Saving and St John were supporting the search for the missing fisherman yesterday.

Hato Hone St John was notified at 9.46am.

One ambulance and one rapid response unit attended, but were stood down.

The Raglan Volunteer Coastguard also launched a significant search effort.

Extensive parallel searches stretched as far south as Ruapuke Beach, with further shoreline sweeps conducted on the return to base.

“Although the outcome is deeply saddening, all agencies and volunteers involved gave their utmost efforts under difficult circumstances,” Raglan Volunteer Coastguard said yesterday.

“Our thoughts are with the whānau and friends of the individual involved during this difficult time.”

Guidelines for fishing at Papanui Pt

DoC has the below guidelines for fishing in the area, but warns they do not guarantee safety.