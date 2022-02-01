Coromandel's CFM said someone forcibly entered one of their radio sites yesterday. Photo / Getty Images

An act of vandalism at a Coromandel radio station has cut part of its transmission.

In a social media post, Coromandel's CFM said someone forcibly entered one of their radio sites yesterday.

"At 12:36 today someone forcibly entered one of our radio sites by cutting through a chain and cut through cables taking part of our transmission off air. Apologies to Whangamata/Onemana and Opoutere who were impacted by this act of vandalism," the post read.

"Your actions have cost your local radio station thousands of dollars by damaging special cables that are expensive to repair and replace. We are a community station that focuses on promoting community events and wonder what motivates people to do such things?

Cut wires at Coromandel's CFM. Photo / CFM

The post said emergency services equipment at the site was also damaged.

"The emergency services teams use communications to help supporting people in need in the community.

"Police have been notified and please let me know where we can send the bill for our repairs," the post read.

If you know anything about this incident please contact hello@cfm.co.nz or call your local police station.

Police have been approached for comment.