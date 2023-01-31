A slip has smashed into a home on State Highway 25 in Thornton Bay near Thames. Picture / Supplied

A massive slip has smashed into the back of a Coromandel home along State Highway 25 near Thames this morning, prompting the evacuation of houses, as a deluge hammers the region.

A police spokesperson said the landslip was reported around 8.20am.

”Police are assisting Civil Defence to evacuate two houses on Thames Coast Rd and one house on Adams Rd in Thornton Bay.”

Police are also alerting others to prepare for evacuation if the slip worsens. It appears no one is injured. The situation is ongoing.

A person holidaying in Thornton Bay said the cliff along the highway collapsed down from Adams Rd.

”It’s brought a big huge tree down into the back of a house on the Thames-Coast Rd,” said the woman.

”I didn’t want to hang around because it’s horrible, a massive part of the cliff has come down.”

Police have evacuated homes on Thames Coast Rd and Adams Rd after a slip smashed into a home. Photo / Supplied

A Thornton Bay local said the the house that had been smashed into was “creaking.”

“It’s not going to be able to hold up that weight,” they said.

They also said that the slip was continuing to fall.

“It’s still coming down, it’s like a mud slide.”

A house at the top of the cliff is also teetering on the edge.

The local said the deck had been undermined and police are securing the property.

They said the property is usually rented out but believed it was currently empty.

A house on Adams Rd is teetering on the edge of the cliff. Photo / Supplied

Coromandel is now in the firing line for heavy rain which has wreaked havoc across Norhtland and Auckland overnight and this morning.

A red heavy warning is in effect for the district until 4pm today.

Thames-Coromandel District Council reported that the region recorded 100mm of rain overnight.

It reminded locals to take extra care on the roads today, or to avoid travelling.

”We still have 6-8 hours left with the current weather system, and we expect it to start easing later this afternoon.”

It said 10 local roads were already closed this morning and another eight are under traffic management control.

SH25 Thames Coast Rd to Coromandel and between Matarangi and Whangamata is closed and debris across the road has been recorded.







