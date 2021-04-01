Cornwall Park cows will no longer be shipped overseas for breeding

Cows at Cornwall Park. Photo / Alex Burton

By RNZ

The Cornwall Park Trust board has reviewed its decision to send cows to Mongolia as part of a breeding programme.

Eleven of the Swiss-breed Simmental cattle which can be seen roaming the park, were to have been sent.

Cornwall Park will also no longer take part in any overseas breeding programmes.

Animal rights activists and members of the public have raised concerns about the practice.

"Our cattle are frequently sold to breeders looking to improve the quality of their herds, and we saw this as an opportunity to help support the sustainable development of a viable domestic beef industry in this remote region," said Park Director Michael Ayrton.

"We recognise many people are concerned about various aspects of the live cattle trade from New Zealand and in light of those concerns we have decided cows from Cornwall Park will no longer be part of any overseas-based breeding programmes."

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor has warned the industry the Government is close to making a decision on it and in October last year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern admitted to having "significant concerns" about live exports.

