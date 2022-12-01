Corinne Pinguet with some of the children at Ngahina Kindergarten, from left, Josiah Mark, Caleb Resink, Kylie Wilson, Audrey Coats, Gaia Miller and Hayleigh Esterhuizen (sitting). Photo / David Haxton

Corinne Pinguet with some of the children at Ngahina Kindergarten, from left, Josiah Mark, Caleb Resink, Kylie Wilson, Audrey Coats, Gaia Miller and Hayleigh Esterhuizen (sitting). Photo / David Haxton

Corinne Pinquet was working in the IT industry but after having children of her own she discovered her true career calling.

“When I was home with the kids, and my youngest was 2, I started my Bachelor in Teaching (Early Childhood Education) degree.”

For the last six years and a half years, after stints at two other kindergartens, she’s been working at Ngahina Kindergarten, in Paraparaumu, where she is the head teacher in a six-strong team.

“I love the age group I work with and I’ve learnt about the importance of those first thousand days and everything else that grows from that.

“I think if we put our time and effort into our youngest learners that has enormous dividends later on.”

When nominations were called for the prestigious National Excellence in Teaching Awards (NEiTA), Pinquet was one of 2000 people nominated across New Zealand and Australia.

Nominator Malinda Shepherd-Harris said Pinquet was calm, patient, loving and really sought to see what made each child tick.

“Corinne’s connection-centred approach supports the diverse community we serve, including the many that have extra challenges and lead complex lives.

“Children at the kindergarten really respond and learn about trust through Corinne’s approaches.”

Pinquet has been honoured with a coveted NEiTA Seed Award, in the early childhood category, recognising the importance of her work in laying the foundations for lifelong practice and enjoyment of learning.

Corrine Pinguet with her trophy.

“I was absolutely stunned and it was completely unexpected.

“Very very humbled but lovely for the team and I.

“I think an award like this is about your team, it’s not just about an individual. We work pretty hard and it’s lovely to have that recognised.”

Pinquet said the accolade had “thrilled” the team.

The awards were held online on Wednesday which involved her pre-recording an acceptance speech.

“Online isn’t quite the same but NEiTA sent me the most beautiful gift box beforehand which had a bottle of real champagne and some really nice munchies and things, for watching it with the family.”

She has received a $5000 development grant which has already been earmarked for use.

“We serve a community here where we have a lot of children come through from difficult backgrounds with trauma and stuff, and because I’ve got a few new members in the team, we’ve always worked really hard to be trauma-informed so I think the bulk of it will be used on team professional development.”

She also received a hand-blown glass trophy in the shape of an apple.

“It’s beautiful and the kids love it. They like to touch it because it’s so smooth.”

NEiTA chairman Allen Blewitt said Pinquet’s inclusive and skilled approach meant children felt connected and could then develop positive views of themselves as competent learners.

“Teaching young children that they are valued and that they have a voice is of fundamental importance. Corinne really walks the talk. She is a very worthy award recipient.”



