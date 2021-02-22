Cordons still in place as police continue to investigate Christchurch murder

Faiz Ali was allegedly murdered in Christchurch on Sunday night. Photo / Supplied

Cordons are still up in central Christchurch, where police are continuing a scene examination following the death of a man on Sunday.

Faiz Ali died after a violent incident at an Armagh St property.

A cordon extends from the intersection of Armagh and Barbadoes Sts and includes part of Armagh St east of that intersection.

"The scene in this particular case is extensive and we appreciate this has caused both a concern and an inconvenience for those living in this area.

"We would like to thank the local community for their continued understanding," a police spokesperson said.

It is expected police will lift the cordons later on Tuesday.

Police were initially called to the scene after reports of a serious assault and a hammer-wielding man seen "saturated" in blood.

A 38-year-old man has been charged with murder and appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Monday.

• Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact police on 105 and quote file number 210221/8900