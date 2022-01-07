Cop cat: Frank the lost cat wanders into Hastings police station for help

Frank acted as if he owned the Hastings Police Station, and even got to stay a night in custody. Photo / Supplied

Frank the cat wandered a little too far from home, but this cop cat had a smart plan - walking into the Hastings police station for a helping hand.

The adventurous cat left his home in Parkvale on Wednesday and set out on what ended up as a two-kilometre journey to the Eastern District Police's headquarters on Eastbourne St West on Thursday afternoon.

When Frank didn't return home for the night his owner four-year-old Theo Whiting feared someone had picked him up or that he had deserted them in retribution for a recent trip away.

Theo's mum Hollie Hales-Whiting said they'd reported him missing on social media around the time Frank tip-toed in the door of the station.

An officer at the Hastings police station said six-year-old Frank had made himself right at home and appeared to believe he owned the place.

Frank was close to becoming the Hastings police station cat, after he wandered a little too far from home. Photo / Supplied

As a result they let him spend a cosy night in the custody suite, before a constable discovered that he had earlier been reported missing by his humans.

"I was surprised and shocked but impressed he had made it that far," Hales-Whiting said.

The relieved family and their beloved cat were quickly reunited.

Frank sauntered out of an office at the police station and walked up to his family, but did not want to go into the cage, Hales-Whiting said.

"As much as we loved his visit, we hope he sticks a bit closer to home in the future," Eastern District Police wrote on Facebook.