Avaiki Nui is the traditional name of the Cook Islands and Te Hiku Avaiki Nui treasurer Tevanie Akapi said it was important for Cook Island people to have the language week to celebrate their culture.

The group made dozens of bright ei katu for people to wear last week and Akapi said the colourful display provided joy and happiness for Cook Islanders and brought some brilliance to the town.

“It’s a celebration of our culture and when you are living overseas it’s so important to maintain that cultural connection and celebrate where we are from,” she said.

“[Te Hiku Avaiki Nui] is a small group here in Kaitāia and we’ve been going for two years. We’ve been set up to promote our culture and language - our Cook Islands identity - to the people of Te Hiku.”

With a population of over 17,459 people the existence of Cook Islands Language Week holds great importance. It is celebrated through language, song, dance, cultural displays, and community events. There is a larger population of Cook Islanders in New Zealand, with around 80,532 people saying they were Cook Islanders, or of Cook Islands descent.

The Cook Islands is made up of 15 islands whose total land area is 240sq km. While it is a self-governing island country, New Zealand is responsible for the Cook Islands’ defence and foreign affairs though any decisions relevant to these areas are exercised in consultation with the Cook Islands.

Some Cook Island Māori words:

Hello – kia orana! (key-ah-o-raah-nah) ...

Thank you – meitaki (may-tah-key) ...

Goodbye – aere ra (eye-ray-raah) ...

See you later – ka kite (kah-kee-teh) ...

Yes – ae (eye), no – kare (kah-ray) ...

My name is – ko_toku ingoa (koh_toe-koo-eeh-noa) ...

Island – motu.



