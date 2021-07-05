Convoy of stolen Mazda Demios sparks drama in Hawke's Bay

The scene of the crash on Dickens St on Monday night. Photo / Doug Laing

A night of drama around Hawke's Bay involving multiple crashes began with the quickfire thefts of three Mazda Demios on Monday.

A police spokesperson said three Mazda Demios were observed by Hawke's Bay police driving in a convoy last night on Meeanee Quay just after 9pm.

The three then separated and travelled in different directions, the spokeswoman said.

About 9.22pm one of the cars crashed into two parked cars on Dickens St in Napier.

Photos from the Dickens St scene show a silver Demio and a parked-up SUV had both suffered significant damage.

There were no people with the crashed Demio when police arrived, and no reports of injury.

The police spokesperson said inquiries established the Demio had been unlawfully taken from a Hastings address earlier in the evening.

About 9.30pm, police signalled for a second Demio to stop on Brookfields Bridge.

This car had been allegedly unlawfully taken from Awatoto earlier in the evening.

Two youths, aged 15 and 16, were taken into custody.

About 10.50pm police were advised of the location of a third stolen Demio, which had crashed into a ditch on Crystall Rd in Pakipaki.

Police arrived and found no one with the vehicle, which had been unlawfully taken from Te Awa earlier in the night.

"Police continue to make enquiries into the unlawful taking of these vehicles," the spokesperson said.

Hawke's Bay Area Commander Lincoln Sycamore said the region was currently experiencing a "small spike" in similar incidents and police were "actively investigating" these incidents.

"We experienced a similar issue earlier in the year and initiated an operation to target car thieves," Sycamore said.

"We identified a number of offenders who were referred to Youth Services.

"We have also been aware of some information being spread over social media among younger people encouraging the taking of motor vehicles."

He said it was important to note it was not only Demios targeted.

"Any older vehicle typically those that don't have immobilisers and/or alarms are susceptible," he said.

"We ask anyone witnessing suspicious behaviour around vehicles or anyone who has information about who is committing these crimes to contact us."

From January to May this year a group 30 teenagers - some as young as 13 - were believed to be responsible for stealing more than 100 Mazdas, many of them Demios, in Taranaki.

RNZ reported that police were aware of videos being posted on Snapchat and also had reports of them appearing on the TikTok platform.

SIDEBAR: Police advise the following preventative measures be taken to avoid car theft-

-Installing alarms or steering wheel locks to vehicles if they don't have them. These are a visual deterrent and immobilise the vehicle

-Use of sensor lighting and CCTV to monitor areas where vehicles are typically parked if not in a secure garage

-Consider parking susceptible models in behind newer vehicles on the driveway preventing them being removed

-Never leave valuables in your car especially wallets, cash, bank cards et