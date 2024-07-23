Convicted rapist takes claim he attacked woman in his sleep to Supreme Court

Both types of defence would argue Cook was not aware of his actions and could not be held criminally responsible, but sane automatism would require more onus of proof to be placed on the Crown.

Cook’s lawyer, Rodney Harrison KC, said his client was not suffering from a “disease of the mind”, and a miscarriage of justice may have occurred.

A jury earlier found Damin Peter Cook was not asleep when he raped an unconscious woman. Photo / NZME

“He’s presumed to be sane rather than labouring under disease of the mind, unless and until the prosecution seeking to rebut that defence proves through, or at least including, expert evidence that his condition amounted to a disease of the mind.

“The presumption of insanity, surely it does mean that ... he or she who asserts, must prove [the disease of the mind assertion].”

Harrison argued the judge relied too heavily on case law, including the case of Rotorua man Tony Cameron, when deciding the position of insane automatism.

“I’m inviting this court to go back to basics, apply tools of statutory interpretation, apply a Bill of Rights analysis, apply a purposive analysis and come up with a different result.”

However, Crown lawyer Zoe Hamill said the judge decided on the insane automatism defence because of the evidence put before the court.

“The judge identified that there was risk of recurrence and that factually this was very similar evidence to Mr Cameron. That’s not the same as just simply saying Cameron says that sexsomnia is sane or insane automatism so I have to follow it. There was regard to the evidence.”

She said it was up to the courts to classify the type of automatism.

“The rationale again for that is that it takes account not simply of the cause of the condition but it also takes account of the other issues, such as does this person need oversight if the cause is that something happened because of your internal make-up and you could do it again.”

The justices’ decision would be published at a later date.