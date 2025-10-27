Advertisement
Convicted killer Mark Lundy to appear before Parole Board for progress hearing

Jeremy Wilkinson
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Palmerston North·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Mark Lundy was released into the community in May after 23 years behind bars. Photo / George Heard

The Parole Board will today be given an update on how convicted murderer Mark Lundy is coping with life outside prison - but the public will have to wait to hear if he’s complying with the conditions of his release.

Mark Lundy was released from prison in May

