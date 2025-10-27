He took his fight against the conviction all the way to the Privy Council, which quashed the guilty verdict in 2013, only for him to be found guilty again in 2015 on retrial and sent back to prison.

Mark Lundy will be released from prison in May. Composite photo / Mark Mitchell

Lundy has been living in the community for six months now, but will be subject to release conditions for the rest of his life and can be recalled to prison if he breaches any of those.

One of those was a condition that he not speak to anyone from the media; an order that has only been imposed on a few high-profile offenders ever.

Today, he will appear before the New Zealand Parole Board for an update on how he’s been handling life outside the wire, however media have been denied access to the progress hearing.

“The principal purpose of the hearing is to receive Mr Lundy’s Probation Officer’s report on his compliance with his release conditions,” Panel convenor Neville Trendle said.

It is standard for media to have to apply in advance to attend Parole Board hearings and up to the panel to decide if the application will be granted or not.

Trendle said he noted the previous media interest in the case and attendance at previous parole hearings.

“I also accept the “open justice” principle is of relevance and importance to Board hearings."

However, in deciding who could attend today’s progress hearing he said media presence created an “unfairness” for Lundy, alongside the gag order condition imposed by the board on his release.

“Linked to that is the importance to the Board of mitigating distractions to his reintegration to the community and to provide an element of privacy to his community and professional supports to facilitate his return,” Trendle said.

Lundy’s counsel made submissions in opposition of media attendance, claiming that his ability to speak and respond to questions would be “chilled” by the presence of media.

Trendle said he disagreed with those submissions as media attendance had not been an issue at any of Lundy’s previous three appearances before the board.

However, there are multiple registered victims of Lundy’s offending who expressed a “clear preference” that media be excluded from the hearing.

“I have endeavoured to balance the various considerations that arise in this case and have concluded that I should not approve the applications.”

A written summary of today’s hearing will instead be provided to media in the next few weeks.

Jeremy Wilkinson is an Open Justice reporter based in Manawatū, covering courts and justice issues with an interest in tribunals. He has been a journalist for nearly a decade and has worked for NZME since 2022.