Mark Lundy was released into the community in May after 23 years behind bars. Photo / George Heard
The Parole Board will today be given an update on how convicted murderer Mark Lundy is coping with life outside prison - but the public will have to wait to hear if he’s complying with the conditions of his release.
Mark Lundy was released from prison in Mayafter spending more than 23 years behind bars for the murder of his wife Christine and his 7-year-old daughter Amber, who were found dead in their Palmerston North home after being attacked with what is believed to have been an axe or tomahawk.
The now 66-year-old has always maintained that someone else killed his family 25 years ago.
“The principal purpose of the hearing is to receive Mr Lundy’s Probation Officer’s report on his compliance with his release conditions,” Panel convenor Neville Trendle said.
It is standard for media to have to apply in advance to attend Parole Board hearings and up to the panel to decide if the application will be granted or not.
Trendle said he noted the previous media interest in the case and attendance at previous parole hearings.
“I also accept the “open justice” principle is of relevance and importance to Board hearings."
However, in deciding who could attend today’s progress hearing he said media presence created an “unfairness” for Lundy, alongside the gag order condition imposed by the board on his release.
“Linked to that is the importance to the Board of mitigating distractions to his reintegration to the community and to provide an element of privacy to his community and professional supports to facilitate his return,” Trendle said.
Lundy’s counsel made submissions in opposition of media attendance, claiming that his ability to speak and respond to questions would be “chilled” by the presence of media.
“I have endeavoured to balance the various considerations that arise in this case and have concluded that I should not approve the applications.”
A written summary of today’s hearing will instead be provided to media in the next few weeks.
