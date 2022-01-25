Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

Controversial businessman Troy Bowker makes $35,000 Act donation

3 minutes to read
Act Leader David Seymour said he would not have used the words Troy Bowker used. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Act Leader David Seymour said he would not have used the words Troy Bowker used. Photo / Brett Phibbs

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

The Act Party received $35,000 in donations from controversial businessman and former part-owner of the Hurricanes, Troy Bowker, last year.

Bowker, executive chairman of Wellington-based investment company Caniwi Capital, was a topic of controversy last

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.