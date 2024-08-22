The changes were coming ahead of a planned shift for 2026, when new transdisciplinary courses would start being rolled out.

The plans have sparked a student-led forum, taking place in the university’s quad this afternoon, while senior academics have called their own emergency meeting of the university’s senate on Tuesday – the day after the university’s normal council sitting.

One senior lecturer – among more than 140 academics who signed a concerned letter to vice-chancellor Dawn Freshwater – said there was frustration over a lack of consultation and transparency over the process, and tight timeframe.

“It’s an emergency hack-and-slash at the curriculum, because of poor planning and lack of consultation.”

Another said there was “a widespread sense that this process has gone off the rails”.

“Reviews of small courses are a regular thing. However, everyone believes that the scope, timing and urgency of this one has been driven by other, poorly costed initiatives.

“This is not how a university that aspires to greatness should be making decisions.”

Flyers about the course proposals have already been put up around the university.

It’s understood this afternoon’s student forum wasn’t organised by the Auckland University Students’ Association (AUSA), which the Herald this morning approached for comment.

In a statement sent out this month, and seen by the Herald, the AUSA said it’d been given assurances that courses under a certain number of enrolments would be automatically scrapped.

The AUSA said it’d also been assured the university was committed to protecting smaller majors and disciplines, and that currently enrolled students wouldn’t have to change their majors.

The Tertiary Education Union has also responded, with organiser Nicole Wallace earlier telling the Herald that its members were angry, “both with the proposal and the process”.

“We think the proposed changes are unnecessary given the university is in a good financial position, and they undermine their commitment to quality public education.”

The Herald has also approached the university, which said in an earlier statement that its course and programme offerings were often reviewed as part of normal practice.

“It is important that we do this work as it ensures we are delivering a suite of programmes that meet current and future students’ and market needs, and ensures we remain a comprehensive university,” the university said.

“The university offers, and will continue to offer, a wide range of courses and programmes across a comprehensive suite of disciplines.

“As new courses and programmes are added, others evolve or are suspended if they become less relevant or are in less demand by students.”

The university said it had opted to take a “slightly different” approach this year and had done so collectively across the faculties.

“This approach has been mistakenly assumed by some people, for example, to mean all undergraduate courses under 60 students will no longer be offered. This is not the case.

“We will continue to run classes and courses across the range of sizes.”

The university said it did not expect the work to affect the completion of programmes by current students.

“However, it may mean that the shape of programmes offered to new students going forward may change/evolve.”

Jamie Morton is a specialist in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from conservation and climate change to natural hazards and new technology.