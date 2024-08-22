The changes were coming ahead of a planned shift for 2026, when new transdisciplinary courses would start being rolled out.
The plans have sparked a student-led forum, taking place in the university’s quad this afternoon, while senior academics have called their own emergency meeting of the university’s senate on Tuesday – the day after the university’s normal council sitting.
One senior lecturer – among more than 140 academics who signed a concerned letter to vice-chancellor Dawn Freshwater – said there was frustration over a lack of consultation and transparency over the process, and tight timeframe.
“It is important that we do this work as it ensures we are delivering a suite of programmes that meet current and future students’ and market needs, and ensures we remain a comprehensive university,” the university said.
“The university offers, and will continue to offer, a wide range of courses and programmes across a comprehensive suite of disciplines.
“As new courses and programmes are added, others evolve or are suspended if they become less relevant or are in less demand by students.”
The university said it had opted to take a “slightly different” approach this year and had done so collectively across the faculties.
“This approach has been mistakenly assumed by some people, for example, to mean all undergraduate courses under 60 students will no longer be offered. This is not the case.
“We will continue to run classes and courses across the range of sizes.”
The university said it did not expect the work to affect the completion of programmes by current students.
“However, it may mean that the shape of programmes offered to new students going forward may change/evolve.”
