Sir Tim Shadbolt next to his portrait titled 'Seriously Tim'. Photo / Otago Daily Times, File

Sir Tim Shadbolt next to his portrait titled 'Seriously Tim'. Photo / Otago Daily Times, File

The smile of Sir Tim Shadbolt no longer hangs on the wall by the Invercargill City Council’s stairs.

In October, the longest-serving mayor of New Zealand lost his bid for re-election as well as for a council seat.

Until last week, his portrait Seriously Tim, by artist Deidre Copeland, was hung in the foyer of the council — but now there is another piece of art in its place.

A new artwork has been hung at Invercargill City Council this week, where it has replaced the controversial Seriously Tim. Photo / Luisa Girao, Otago Daily Times

The controversial work was bought by the council in 2013 for $7000.

At the time, it received some criticism as many believed it was an inappropriate use of ratepayers’ money.

Last month, a council spokeswoman said the council had started cataloguing and reviewing the works on display in the Civic Administration Building as part of the project to refurbish the building.

This would include Shadbolt’s picture, she said.

“Our building houses many taonga, including paintings, historic items and gifts from our sister cities. Through the cataloguing process, we may consider shifting some of these pieces to other public places, or leave them where they are.

“This review will include the artwork Seriously Tim, painted by Deidre Copeland, but no decisions have been made at this stage.”

Mayor Nobby Clark said he had not seen the new picture as he was away from Invercargill, taking part in council-related meetings.

Invercargill's new mayor Nobby Clark. Photo / Otago Daily Times

“I don’t know where the picture is and, to be honest, I even didn’t see that they changed it, because it was there when I left the building on Friday.

“I think the staff are reviewing all the council’s art pieces, not only that one.”