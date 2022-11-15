Christchurch police manhunt continues, the world’s population grows and Donald Trump's big announcement looms in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Consumer NZ is warning bargain hunters to beware of Black Friday sales, saying the savings advertised are rarely as good as they seem.

The watchdog previously found that many big-box retailers were playing fast and loose with “sale” pricing, making it hard to judge whether shoppers were receiving genuine savings.

“A sale must be a genuine opportunity for consumers to buy a product at a discounted price for a short period,” Consumer spokeswoman Jessica Walker said.

“Price comparisons must be based on actual market prices – so if retailers compare the sale price to the recommended retail price (RRP) but usually sell the product below the RRP, it’s misleading.”

In a Right to Repair tracking investigation, Consumer found that a benchtop mixer was being sold below the RRP more often then not and was pitched at this price point at one retailer as a sale.

“Our test manager was thrilled to find a Kenwood model in a Farmers sale for $520, rather than the RRP of $730,” Walker said.

“However, a quick retrospective check on PriceSpy showed that during the three months prior to purchase, it was being sold for $520 more often than the RRP of $730.

“At the time the mixer was purchased, the same model could be bought at Moore Wilson’s for $450, or for $500 at 100% Appliances. Those weren’t even sale prices.”

In preparation for the Black Friday deluge next weekend, Consumer wants shoppers to follow three rules.

It says research is key in ensuring shoppers do not fall for a discount on what seems to be the usual price of an item.

“The actual savings could be vastly different from the advertised offering. Different stores will have varying ‘usual’ prices too. Check out PriceSpy and PriceMe to gauge the real value of any items which catch your eye.”

It is also encouraging shoppers to ask for further discounts, especially if research shows the item is cheaper elsewhere or has recently been discounted, and to stop and think before making a purchase.

“When an item you desire has a seductively pitched sale price, it can be hard to walk away. Take some time to think about whether you really want or need the item. Stores love impulse buyers.”