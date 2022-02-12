New regulations come into effect for fresh food today, in a bid to make it easier for consumers to know where some of their food comes from. Photo / RNZ

Olive oil that says "New Zealand" on the bottle may not always be what it is claimed to be.

Consumer NZ found that out when it investigated 20 brands of extra-virgin olive oil, discovering that while most brands state the origin of their oil, some allow shoppers to think their product is made exclusively from New Zealand olives - when it's not.

Matapiro and Village Press were caught out for advertising their products as being made with only New Zealand olives when they actually contain a blend of local and Australian oil.

New regulations come into effect for fresh food this week in a bid to make it easier for consumers to know where some of their food comes from.

Retailers are required to ensure the product's country of origin is clearly labelled on the item's packaging, or on a sign nearby. However, the changes only apply to certain fresh and thawed foods: including fruit, vegetables, seafood and meat as well as cured pork products such as ham and bacon.

The new rules do not cover olive oil - but Consumer NZ wants that changed.

"We are asking for regulations to include all single-ingredient foods and olive oil falls into this category," a Consumer spokesperson said.

Matapiro told Consumer its oil was blended with Australian olive oil to meet demand, but the company hoped to return to wholly New Zealand-grown olives and oil soon.

Village Press has said it will amend its label at its next harvest.

Consumer also offered some tips for what shoppers should watch out for next time they stock up on olive oil: