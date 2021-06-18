Constable Matthew Hunt remembered: Memorial plaque unveiled at Henderson Police Station

The memorial plaque unveiled today at Henderson Police Station. Photo / NZ Police

A memorial plaque has been unveiled at Henderson Police Station, as tomorrow will mark one year since Constable Matthew Hunt was slain in the line of duty.



Hunt was killed during a traffic stop in Massey, Auckland, on June 19.

Hunt's colleague - whose identity is protected - was also shot several times but managed to get away and survived the attack.

Constable Matthew Hunt was killed on June 19 last year. Photo / NZ Police

Police say Hunt's loss has been felt every day in Waitematā District where the young man had worked for more than two years.



Today, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, along with Hunt's mum and sister, Diane and Ellie, Police Minister Hon Poto Williams, Waitematā District Commander Naila Hassan and other guests came together to unveil a memorial plaque at Henderson Police Station.



Coster said they continue to mourn Hunt's death and their thoughts are with his family who miss him dearly.

The memorial plaque unveiled today at Henderson Police Station. Photo / NZ Police

"It was moving to see police staff come together to acknowledge the year that has passed without Matthew working by our side," Coster said.

"His death has impacted our officers greatly, particularly those who worked closely with him during his time at Orewa Police Station.

"While we have marked the one-year anniversary of Matthew's death with a ceremony at Henderson, I know many of his colleagues, friends and family will also be remembering him in other ways."

Coster said Hunt had touched the lives of so many and while police mourn his loss, they knew his family had been the most impacted by losing their "beloved son and brother".

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster. Photo / File

"We are continuing to offer support to Matthew's family as well as our officers who need it," he said.

"The welfare of our officers is our priority."

The officer who was injured in the incident continues to recover and is being supported by his colleagues and the organisation.

Hunt was the 33rd police officer to be killed in the line of duty in New Zealand.

His mother recently spoke to the Weekend Herald ahead of the anniversary of his death.

"Does it get easier? No, it absolutely becomes harder," she told the Weekend Herald.

"There are times where I think it's not true, there are days when I think 'perhaps it didn't happen' ...

"I can lie to myself, I live a very quiet life, it's just me in the house and I can make things up, like just maybe it didn't happen.

"It's just trying to get through the day, and the next one, and the next one."

Additional reporting - Anna Leask