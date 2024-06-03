A fundraising campaign is under way to help a young Whanganui man and his family after he was seriously injured in a rugby match.

On Saturday, May 25, Whanganui plumbing apprentice Ollie Thomson sustained a serious injury while playing for Waverley’s Border senior rugby team in Taihape.

His L1 vertebra was smashed and he was immediately flown to Christchurch Hospital for emergency surgery. He and his family are still there as Ollie undergoes treatment, with the long-term prognosis unknown and rehabilitation expected to take five to six months at the Burwood Spinal Unit.

“We don’t know if Ollie will get full function of his lower legs/feet again,” the family said in an online appeal.

When Rangitīkei’s Pine Park Angus stud owners Ed and Kirsty Sherriff heard the news, they knew they had to help.

Ed Sherriff said: “My youngest boy and their youngest boy are quite good friends. Ollie is a bit older than the other two and we know his parents, Gavin and Susannah, through our boys’ friendship and Gavin’s involvement in one of the local rugby clubs.

“They’re amazing people and when we heard what had happened to Ollie, we knew we had to figure out a way to help him.”

The Sherriffs decided to donate the sale price of their lot 16 angus bull, with the money going to the Thomson family.

“He’s a nice bull in good shape. He’s been used over stud heifers and has a good temperament. Whoever gets this bull will be very happy as it’s a nice animal. We’re hoping he will sell for anywhere between $5000-$10,000 for Ollie and his family.”

He said the community had really got behind the family.

“My [social media] post has had a lot of shares and a lot of kind messages. There has been lots of engagement so I’m sure this bull will be hotly contested. The more we get, the better as it helps out a local family. Ollie himself called me to thank me. It was lovely to hear from him.”

The Pine Park Angus bull sale is at 11.30am at Tutaenui Rd, Marton, on Thursday, June 6.

Sherriff said there were plenty of ways to help Ollie and his family.

“A givealittle page has been set up which has received a lot of donations. As of Monday, June 3, the page had about $25,000. It’s heartwarming to see so many people back this family.”

To donate to the Thomson family, go to https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/ollie-thomsons-recovery-fund