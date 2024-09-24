Advertisement
Comancheros gang associate arrested after fleeing driver incident in Auckland, firearms found

NZ Herald
A gang associate is facing serious charges after firearms were recovered following a fleeing driver incident overnight. Video / Hayden Woodward

A Comancheros gang associate faces serious charges after police found firearms and ammunition following a ‘dangerous’ fleeing driver incident early this morning.

The incident began after police saw a vehicle linked to a wanted person travelling along Ellerslie-Panmure Highway just after 1am, Auckland City east area commander Inspector Jim Wilson said.

After being told to stop near Karangahape Rd, the driver instead “immediately accelerated away” and drove “erratically” towards Pt Chevalier before stopping at a property on Moa Rd.

”The driver allegedly handed a bag to a passenger who got out of the vehicle, before he accelerated away from the address,” Wilson said.

Police didn’t pursue the vehicle but tracked it and “on several occasions the driver has been observed driving extremely dangerously through parts of central Auckland and Balmoral, before heading east again”.

Spikes were deployed near Greenlane, with the driver eventually losing control in Saint Johns, where the man - an associate of the Comancheros - was arrested, Wilson said.

The driver of this spiked vehicle continued a short distance after the wheels were spiked, before losing control in the Auckland suburb of Saint Johns. They were arrested and would appear in court today. Photo / Hayden Woodward
The 30-year-old was to appear in the Auckland District Court today facing multiple firearms, reckless driving and failing to stop charges.

Police also found the 29-year-old woman who got out of the vehicle in Pt Chevalier and had been carrying a bag with two firearms and ammunition inside, Wilson said.

”As a result, we have recovered a pump action shotgun and a cut-down .22 calibre rifle along with ammunition for both firearms.”

A woman has also been arrested following the early morning fleeing driver incident in Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward
The woman was to appear in court today on unrelated warrants to arrest, he said.

