A gang associate is facing serious charges after firearms were recovered following a fleeing driver incident overnight. Video / Hayden Woodward

A Comancheros gang associate faces serious charges after police found firearms and ammunition following a ‘dangerous’ fleeing driver incident early this morning.

The incident began after police saw a vehicle linked to a wanted person travelling along Ellerslie-Panmure Highway just after 1am, Auckland City east area commander Inspector Jim Wilson said.

After being told to stop near Karangahape Rd, the driver instead “immediately accelerated away” and drove “erratically” towards Pt Chevalier before stopping at a property on Moa Rd.

”The driver allegedly handed a bag to a passenger who got out of the vehicle, before he accelerated away from the address,” Wilson said.

Police didn’t pursue the vehicle but tracked it and “on several occasions the driver has been observed driving extremely dangerously through parts of central Auckland and Balmoral, before heading east again”.