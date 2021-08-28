Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Comanchero and Mongol gang members demand drugs and cash of innocent Mt Maunganui couple in case of mistaken identity

6 minutes to read
Members of the Comancheros and Mongols were convicted of home invasion where a retired couple were mistakenly targeted in a gang taxing. Photo / NZME

Members of the Comancheros and Mongols were convicted of home invasion where a retired couple were mistakenly targeted in a gang taxing. Photo / NZME

Jared Savage
By:

Investigative reporter, NZ Herald

A retired couple were threatened at gunpoint in a terrifying home invasion which police say is a case of innocent people caught in the often invisible practice of "taxing" in the criminal underworld.

The husband

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.