On June 11, 2022, Glass called for help after his SUV became stuck on a dirt road in the mountain town of Silver Plume, telling a dispatcher he was being followed and making other statements, which the indictment said showed he was paranoid, hallucinating or delusional and experiencing a mental health crisis.

He refused to get out of the vehicle after officers from several agencies arrived, including Buen. Officers’ body camera footage showed him making heart shapes with his hands to officers and praying: “Dear Lord, please, don’t let them break the window”.

After about an hour of negotiations, officers decided to break into the car even though there was no indication that Glass posed a danger or was suspected of a crime, the indictment said.

Once the window was smashed, body camera footage shows officers peppering Glass with beanbag rounds, then shooting him with a Taser. Glass brandished a knife in “a state of complete panic and self-defence” before twisting in his seat to thrust a knife in an officer’s direction, according to the indictment. Buen then fired his gun five times into Glass.

Glass’ parents, Simon and Sally Glass, received a US$19 million ($30m) settlement from Government, state and local agencies in May 2023 and assurances about changes to how Colorado officers are trained. The Glasses relocated to Boulder, Colorado, when Christian was 10.

Previously, a second officer indicted in Glass’ death pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour. Charges against two other officers from Colorado’s gaming division were dropped in December.

Outside court Glass’ parents spoke to reporters, saying they were relieved at Buen’s conviction.

“Finally, there are actually some consequences, because Andrew Buen looked at Christian and said, ‘I’m going to kill you', and he did so,” Simon Glass said.

“There was no thought for us, his family, Christian’s welfare, or anything like that. He was just in a murderous state, and that’s what he did. He got away with it. He went back on the job after a few days and was walking around like nothing happened.

“Without the body cams, none of the other officers would have said anything. This is what we have been waiting for.”

Christian’s mother Sally said it was good Buen would face “consequences” for the shooting.

“We knew in our hearts it doesn’t bring our son back,” Sally said. “But when I saw him handcuffed, it was like finally, after two and a half years, he has finally got real, hard consequences for murdering someone.”

The Glasses said they still questioned why their son had to die.

“Why did he kill our son? He had no reason to,” Simon Glass told reporters.

“There was no purpose to it at all. We’ve never watched the video, but for better or worse, we’ve heard details in the court ... the whole thing is just crazy.

“He thought he was God. He thought he could do anything. He thought he could get away with anything.”

The Glasses revealed a large portion of the $30 million payout would go into a charity — a donor-advised fund “to go to good causes”.

