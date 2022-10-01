Cold front to bring freezing temperatures, wind and rain across NZ

Aucklanders may have to wait till the weekend for some sunshine. File photo / Sylvie Whinray

Aucklanders may have to wait till the weekend for some sunshine. File photo / Sylvie Whinray

Wind, rain and bitterly cold temperatures are in the forecast for the coming week as a cold front sweeps across New Zealand.

MetService is warning of a late winter blast bringing bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and unseasonable frosts.

Snow could fall at sea level across the South Island and parts of the North Island, the forecaster said.

Meanwhile, heavy rain has also caused havoc on the roads.

UPDATE 11:50AM

The CLOSURE on SH33 has been extended from Paengaroa to Tikitere, due to multiple weather events. Please avoid the area and consider delaying your journey. ^AP https://t.co/BHwA36L1h4 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) October 1, 2022

Waka Kotahi NZTA reports that flooding has closed State Highway 2 at Pukehina, with reports of slips on SH33.

The agency said police had requested SH2 be closed at the Kaikokopu Bridge at Pukehina due to a 100m stretch of flooding.

"Detour for both directions is via read Wilson Road, Old Coach Road and Pukehina Station Road," it said.

"There are also reports of a large slip on State Highway 33 between Allport Road and Okere Falls. Contractors are en route," the agency said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or use SH36, and to drive with care.

"Driving conditions may be hazardous so please only drive if essential. If you must head out, please take extra care when driving, watch for hazards, adjust your speed and check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website before heading off for information on which routes are affected by recent bad weather," the agency said.

According to NIWA, the winter-like temperatures and snow were because of an air mass headed from Antarctica to New Zealand.

20°C in Hamilton at midday today and 9C in Queenstown.



The cold front is expected to arrive in Southland at around midday on Tuesday and hit the North Island late on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Aucklanders may have to wait until the weekend before they get to see any sunshine, with rain in the forecast for the week ahead and temperatures dropping to overnight lows of 5C on Thursday and Friday.

Wellington can also expect rain, along with strong southerlies, until Friday with a low of 2C predicted on Wednesday.

Winter woollies are definitely needed in Christchurch where lows of -1C are forecast from Wednesday to Friday.