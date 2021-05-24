Coatesville fire: Two people dead

The fire was in the rural community of Coatesville, 30km north-west of Auckland.

Two people are dead after a house fire in Coatesville, north of Auckland, this morning.

Emergency services were called to a structure fire in Mahoenui Valley Rd just before 6.30am.

Two bodies were located inside the house.

A third person was treated by St John at the scene with minor injuries.

Police are currently in attendance and will be carrying out a scene examination, while fire investigators work to establish the cause of the fire.

A Coatesville resident said the building on fire is home to a young family, including three children.

There is also a man and another child living in a separate, minor dwelling on the property.

It remains unclear which property caught fire.

The woman was shocked to hear news of the fire and said she heard the sirens go past her house about 6.45am today.

Two fire crews from Silverdale and East Coast Bays were called to the fire at 6.27am.

Fire and Emergency NZ communications shift manager Daniel Nicholson said the fire service was now providing support to Police and St John.

"When we arrived it didn't take us long to extinguish the fire," Nicholson said.

St John treated and assessed one patient in a minor condition, a St John spokesperson said. No one required transport to hospital and the ambulance has left.