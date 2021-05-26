Coatesville fatal fire: Fundraising page set up for heartbroken family

Two people are dead and a third injured after a house fire in Coatesville Tuesday morning. Video / Brett Phibbs

Two people are dead and a third injured after a house fire in Coatesville Tuesday morning. Video / Brett Phibbs

Family and friends of a father and son tragically killed in a house fire at Coatesville have been left devastated and shocked by their deaths.

In a Givealittle page created by a family friend, it describes how the family of Lee Roycroft and his son Phoenix are struggling to come to terms with their deaths after the blaze at their Mahoenui Valley Rd home just before 6.30am on Tuesday.

The pair were in a sleep-out, or "minor dwelling", on the property which also has a larger house with a young family including three children.

Lee Roycroft, and son Pheonix, both died in the fire at a Coatesville property early Tuesday morning. Photo / Givealittle

The Givealittle page says the fundraising page has been created to help heartbroken family ease any financial burden, including Roycroft's mother, and Phoenix's nana, Jeanette Roycroft.

"Left behind are devastated family and friends in shock at the sudden loss of two young, popular and big-hearted people.

"Lee was an amazing, loving dad to Phoenix wanting the best for him despite having a tough life.

"He worked hard, was always up for a chat, found it hard to say no to helping others be they people or animals".

Roycroft was a man with a "big heart" and was popular with children and parents at the school where he worked and in the wider community.

Emergency services parked outside the larger house on the Coatesville property where a father and son died. The pair were sleeping in a sleep-out. Photo / Brett Phibbs

"His sidekick Phoenix was never far from his side. Ready with a big smile and up for adventure Phoenix inherited his dad's gentle nature and was going to be a fine young man.

"There is a huge hole in the hearts of many now and in particular their family."

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ staff were expected to finish their scene examination yesterday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nadene Richmond, of Waitematā Police, said police inquiries were ongoing and they could not speculate on the cause of the blaze.