The clouds nicely cooperated to give the International Space Station a special view of the North Island. Video / @ISSAboveYou

Could the weather gods be smiling on Hawke’s Bay heading into this weekend? Judging by an unusual cloud pattern, it appears so.

Echoing scenes from Michaelangelo’s famous painting The Creation of Adam, a cloud looking like an outstretched hand appeared over Hawke’s Bay skies on Thursday afternoon, with MetService subsequently revealing the region would have “settled” weather this weekend and even some sunshine next week.

Could the weather gods be sending Hawke's Bay a good message? Photo / Warren Buckland

The unusual anomaly seen over Wharerangi Rd comes just before the start of daylight saving, and the much-anticipated Sir Tom Jones concert at McLean Park on Saturday, where concertgoers will be thankful to know that rain most likely won’t turn up.

“It’s looking pretty settled. We’ve got a large high-pressure system that moves onto the country, so that will bring generally settled weather,” MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane told Hawke’s Bay Today.

There may still be a slight chance of showers in the ranges on Sunday, but Makgabutlane said Monday and Tuesday would bring plenty of sunshine and clear skies.

“Even though there is not too much rain expected, it could be a little bit cloudy at times.”

A sunrise on Napier's Marine Parade. Hawke's Bay has been no stranger to beautiful sunrises and sunsets as of late. Photo / Warren Buckland

The cloud cover would keep average temperatures in line with normal ones seen at this time of year, with a maximum of 19 to 20C in Napier and Hastings.

“It looks like the winds will be mainly from the south this weekend. They have a little bit more of a bite to them,” Makgabutlane said.

“Heading into next week, it’s a very similar trend, but we could see a lot more sunshine to start the week off.”

Beautiful sunrises and sunsets have been a recurring theme of late, with a grand orange hue often making itself seen. Makgabutlane said this is likely due to the southerly flow.

“This means the air is a lot drier than it has been previously, which tends to allow more light to pass through the atmosphere, resulting in the more vibrant skies we’ve been seeing.”

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.