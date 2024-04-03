Napier City Council events manager Kevin Murphy (right) is ready to welcome Sir Tom Jones and Gin Wigmore to Napier's McLean Park. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier City Council events manager Kevin Murphy (right) is ready to welcome Sir Tom Jones and Gin Wigmore to Napier's McLean Park. Photo / Warren Buckland

Legendary Welsh crooner Sir Tom Jones returns to Hawke’s Bay this weekend to headline the much-anticipated Harvest Moon festival at Napier’s McLean Park.

Before the 83-year-old with the golden voice brings That Wonderful Sound as the first international act to play the grounds, gig-goers should arrive early to catch the homegrown talent on offer.

Here’s everything you need to know, including transport options, the weather forecast, and what you can and can’t bring to the show.

When Sir Tom Jones looks over McLean Park during the only NZ show of his world tour, he’ll be greeted with Green Green Grass and hordes of eager fans.

Napier City Council event manager Kevin Murphy said just under 10,000 people from around the country are expected to attend Saturday’s star-studded gig.

“There’s 85 per cent of the audience that is coming from out of town and we know there’s about 4000 Aucklanders in that group.”

Promoter Hamish Pinkham is ready to welcome Sir Tom Jones to McLean Park this weekend. Photo / Paul Taylor

Promoter Hamish Pinkham said he was looking forward to welcoming Jones back to the region and is excited to see people enjoy the region’s hospitality.

“It’s a great tourist push for Hawke’s Bay and a chance for out-of-towners to come down to the Bay and get the last gasp of summer.”

What a thrill to be joined onstage @BluesfestByron with the wonderful voices of @blindboys ! pic.twitter.com/TUh5PLgoMA — Tom Jones (@RealSirTomJones) April 2, 2024

If you’re one of the lucky people heading along to the Saturday night show, here’s everything you need to know:

What time should I get there?

If you haven’t yet snagged a ticket to Harvest Moon, the box office at McLean Park will be open from midday on Saturday.

Gates open at 5pm, with first act The Magnificent Seven (an Exponents, Th’ Dudes and Split Enz supergroup) taking to the stage at 5.40pm.

Kiwi rocker Gin Wigmore will follow at 7.00pm with her high-energy set, with Sir Tom expected to make his appearance at 8.30pm.

Like many other stops on his Ages and Stages tour, it’s expected Jones will perform for an hour and a half with the event wrapping up at 10pm.

Judging by his recent setlists from Australia, it’s likely fan favourite tunes like It’s Not Unusual, Sexbomb and Delilah will all feature.

It should be noted that timings are approximate and may change on the day.

The Green Green Grass of McLean Park in Napier is ready for Sir Tom Jones. Photo / Warren Buckland.

Transport and road closures

From Thursday until Sunday, there will be multiple road closures around McLean Park.

A full list of the closures gradually starting from Thursday can be viewed on the Napier City Council website.

Closures around McLean Park from Thursday through to Sunday near McLean Park. Photo / Napier City Council

Street parking is available outside the road closures and there is no available parking on-site. Taxi drop-off will be on Vigor Brown St.

Tranzit is offering a return bus service at a cost from multiple pick-up points in Napier and Hastings. Bus passes can be purchased via the Endeavour Live website.

Weather

While the forecast does predict some showers for Saturday, MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said they would most likely be confined to inland areas and the ranges.

Temperatures during the day will reach around 19 degrees Celsius, but a southerly breeze and clearing sky may make it a bit chillier at night, so it would pay to pack some warm and wet weather gear just in case.

The concert will go ahead rain or shine. Corrigan advised people to keep monitoring the forecast closer to the time for any updates.

Australia you have been bringing the party to our shows! And Thank You for all the wonderful comments! Next stop Adelaide. Keep sending in your pics using #TJournal, I am so enjoying seeing them! 🙌 🎉🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/pj8ZRQ3pvT — Tom Jones (@RealSirTomJones) March 25, 2024

What to bring and what not to bring

McLean Park has a strict no-BYO drink policy; however, empty water bottles are permitted and can be filled up at many of the free water stations around the venue.

Umbrellas, professional cameras, commercial food, glass, chairs, inflatables, and chilly bins cannot be taken into the venue. A dedicated area will be provided for those who require walkers.

People can also bring a small bag no larger than A4 size that fits under their seat. Picnic blankets and mats are also acceptable.

Food and drink

McLean Park will have three bars: one at the back of the field, one in the food court behind Harris Stand, and one behind Graeme Lowe Stand.

For those who “don’t get no kick from champagne,” there will be plenty of non-alcoholic options for sale.

Food vendors onsite will sell a range of products, including burgers, kebabs, ribs, hot chips, pizza, dumplings, paella, coffee, doughnuts, and ice cream.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.