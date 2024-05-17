Voyager 2023 media awards
Solar-powered electric bike odyssey: Hawke’s Bay man Shaun Gilbert has NZ-to-Scotland route in his sights

Mitchell Hageman
By
3 mins to read
Hawke's Bay's Shaun Gilbert is about to embark on a cross-continent journey on his modified solar e-bike. Photo / Warren Buckland

Just like the popular Queen song, Hawke’s Bay’s Shaun Gilbert wants to ride his (solar-powered electric) bicycle, and he wants to ride it where he likes.

In this case, it’s a multi-continent

