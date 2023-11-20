Voyager 2023 media awards
Who loves Hawke’s Bay the most? The riot that started The Exponents’ love affair with HB

Mitchell Hageman
By
5 mins to read
The Exponents rock out at Black Barn in Havelock North. Photo / Paul Taylor

Riots, rain, and rock ‘n’ roll are the topic of discussion as Hawke’s Bay Today reporter Mitchell Hageman chats to members of iconic Kiwi band The Exponents ahead of their Nest Fest debut in January.

