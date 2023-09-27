Nest Fest returns to Hawke’s Bay with double dose of dancing and international headliners

Nest Fest returns to Hawke's Bay for a two-day experience in 2024.

After a sudden cancellation this year, popular indie music festival Nest Fest will return to Hawke’s Bay in 2024 with a slew of international acts, but this year punters can expect two days of dancing instead of the usual one-day festival.

Genesis Owusu, who has the No 1 album in Australia with Struggler, will headline the festival taking place on January 5 and 6 at Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian-Australian singer from Canberra shot to fame with his debut studio album, Smiling with No Teeth, and has gone on to claim several awards including the Aria Award for Album of the Year and Australian Music Prize.

Glastonbury and Lost Villages fan-favourite Barry Can’t Swim — the moniker of Scottish producer Joshua Mainnie, of Edinburgh — will also bring his unique blend of electronic music to the mix.

Promiseland, who recently opened for The Strokes across their Asia Tour, will also make an appearance alongside SUO and Malice K from New York City.

Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu will headline the 2024 festivities. Photo / Bartolomeo Celestino

Besides the international names, the festival will host some of Aotearoa’s finest including The Exponents, Katchafire, Leisure and Ladi6, with more to be announced.

BYO or pre-pitched camping options provided by The Village camping expertise will be available, and the festival will also include a variety of unique indoor and outdoor DJ arenas scattered throughout the showgrounds.

Organic and local food, drink and produce, vintage seller markets, live painting, health and wellness workshops will also feature, with organisers saying a focus will be on sustainability, diversity, and inclusivity.

“The festival is built upon the ethos of supporting local emerging and established artists here in New Zealand,” organisers said.

“By attending Nest Fest, you are signing yourself up to support the local arts community we have here in New Zealand. There will be more artists, more unique stage designs, more creatives on site, more community and a vengeance to make it what it should be after having to cancel 2023.”

The event is expected to have 5000 people descend on Hawke’s Bay, with 65 per cent of the audience likely to be out-of-towners.

“With the support of our fans who travel far and wide, Nest Fest contributes an economic value of over $2 million dollars every year to the wider community of Hawkes Bay,” organisers said.

“We are pleased to be able to offer support to local businesses alike and we look forward to sharing a positive future together with everyone involved.”

Tickets vary from $189 to $289 depending on what kind of ticket and camping option is purchased.

Tickets can be purchased at www.nestfest.co.nz.