Close encounters of the Gisborne netball kind predicted

Gisborne Herald
By Sherrill Beale
2 mins to read
Gisborne Girls' High Senior A shooters Nevaeh Smith (left) and Saige Brown will want quality ball into the circle tomorrow night when they play Horouta Koura in the YMCA. YMP (2) defender Araana Ria denied the pair in this moment under the net when the teams met earlier in the season. Photo / Paul Rickard

Premier netball is back in action tomorrow night in the Gisborne YMCA and two close encounters are on the cards.

At 6pm, Gisborne Girls’ High School Senior A will be looking to match it with TR Builds Horouta Koura.

The last time these teams met resulted in a strong defensive game.

Both teams put huge pressure on the ball carrier and creative turnovers, often from impressive intercepts.

The students took a slender lead into halftime, but Horouta Koura made changes, upped the pace and produced a seven-goal streak to take a one-goal lead at the end of the third quarter.

The last quarter was tight, with each team going on to score runs and the spectators loudly joining in the excitement.

Horouta Koura finished the stronger, opening up a six-goal gap and maintaining it to the end.

Expect another close tussle tomorrow night, though the school holiday may play a part.

At 7.30pm, East Coast Roofing OG Whāngārā come up against clubmates Whāngārā OG (1).

Their previous debut was a close game that could have gone either way.

The last quarter was intense with each team having a little run of goals, but Whāngārā built on a narrow lead, kept their heads in front and took the win by five goals.

Their opponents picked up a losing bonus point.

Both teams have experienced players who know their opposition’s play well, so this could be another tight tussle.


The Gisborne Netball Centre representative team to compete in the Netball NZ Open Champs at the Pullman Arena in Auckland from September 10-14 has been named. The team are: Marcia Beale, Ashleigh Brown, Alex Sinclair (all from Claydens Waikohu Prem 1), Mia Reeves, Oshae Rangihaetea (TR Builds Horouta Koura), Paku-Jane Skudder, Bronya McMennamin (Turanga FM YMP), Summer Marama-Kingi, Ella Hurley, Ash Osbourne, Joaquina Kaa (Whāngārā OG) and Materoa Poi (East Coast Roofing OG Whāngārā). They will be coached by Cristal Kemp.


