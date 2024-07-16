Gisborne Girls' High Senior A shooters Nevaeh Smith (left) and Saige Brown will want quality ball into the circle tomorrow night when they play Horouta Koura in the YMCA. YMP (2) defender Araana Ria denied the pair in this moment under the net when the teams met earlier in the season. Photo / Paul Rickard

Premier netball is back in action tomorrow night in the Gisborne YMCA and two close encounters are on the cards.

At 6pm, Gisborne Girls’ High School Senior A will be looking to match it with TR Builds Horouta Koura.

The last time these teams met resulted in a strong defensive game.

Both teams put huge pressure on the ball carrier and creative turnovers, often from impressive intercepts.

The students took a slender lead into halftime, but Horouta Koura made changes, upped the pace and produced a seven-goal streak to take a one-goal lead at the end of the third quarter.