The last quarter was tight, with each team going on to score runs and the spectators loudly joining in the excitement.
Horouta Koura finished the stronger, opening up a six-goal gap and maintaining it to the end.
Expect another close tussle tomorrow night, though the school holiday may play a part.
At 7.30pm, East Coast Roofing OG Whāngārā come up against clubmates Whāngārā OG (1).
Their previous debut was a close game that could have gone either way.
The last quarter was intense with each team having a little run of goals, but Whāngārā built on a narrow lead, kept their heads in front and took the win by five goals.
Their opponents picked up a losing bonus point.
Both teams have experienced players who know their opposition’s play well, so this could be another tight tussle.
The Gisborne Netball Centre representative team to compete in the Netball NZ Open Champs at the Pullman Arena in Auckland from September 10-14 has been named. The team are: Marcia Beale, Ashleigh Brown, Alex Sinclair (all from Claydens Waikohu Prem 1), Mia Reeves, Oshae Rangihaetea (TR Builds Horouta Koura), Paku-Jane Skudder, Bronya McMennamin (Turanga FM YMP), Summer Marama-Kingi, Ella Hurley, Ash Osbourne, Joaquina Kaa (Whāngārā OG) and Materoa Poi (East Coast Roofing OG Whāngārā). They will be coached by Cristal Kemp.