Arconnehi Paipper, Kohupatiki Marae representative (left) with Independent MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere. Excitement all around as the New Zealand Geographic Board officially declared ‘Te Awa o Mokotūāraro’ as the rightful name of the river formerly known as Clive in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Arconnehi Paipper nearly jumped up and down with excitement when she found out her bid to reunite her beloved awa in Clive with a part of its traditional name had been accepted.

“We are thrilled. Restoring the tīpuna name reinforces the deep spiritual connection we have with our awa,” Paipper said.

For many years Paipper and local hapū of Kohupātiki Marae have been spearheading Operation Pātiki, pushing for the New Zealand Geographic Board to restore their beloved awa’s traditional name Ngaruroro Moko-tū-ā-raro ki Rangatira.

After a previous submission to the New Zealand Geographic Board was declined, Paipper and other members of Operation Pātiki ki Kohupātiki Marae submitted again, this time offering Te Awa o Mokotūāraro, a shorter version of Ngaruroro Moko-tū-ā-raro ki Rangatira, the original Māori name for the river.

On Wednesday the New Zealand Geographic Board, Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa officially declared ‘Te Awa o Mokotūāraro’ as the rightful name of the river formerly known as Clive, in Hastings.

New Zealand Geographic Board chairperson Anselm Haanen said, “we were pleased with the amount of community engagement and support received for the proposal to alter the river name to Te Awa o Mokotūāraro.”

Te Awa o Mokotūāraro is a shortened version of Ngaruroro Moko-tū-ā-raro ki Rangatira, the original name for the full length of the river. Mokotūāraro was given by Ruawharo, a high priest aboard the Takitimu waka when it entered Hawke’s Bay, naming it after one of his sons.

“We hope to help restore the mauri and mana of the river by restoring the name that reflects the cultural, historical and spiritual beliefs of local tangata whenua,” Haanen said.

Minister for Land Information, Damien O’Connor, confirmed the board’s decision to alter the name and, from Wednesday, Te Awa o Mokotūāraro becomes the river’s official name and must be used on maps, signs and other official documents.

Paipper couldn’t be happier and said this is great news for the awa and said by restoring the name of the river, “we will restore the mauri of our awa, enhance the well-being of our people and restore the plentiful supply of our fish tāonga, through the return of the name – for the good of all.”

The Kohupatiki Marae representative is so excited she is already trying to organise a re-blessing of the river and a celebration for all the people who supported the marae in its journey to restore the river’s name.

Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa acknowledges the efforts of the local marae to improve the health of this ancestral waterway.

“People from all around the country helped us, and now it’s time to celebrate,” Paipper said.

Independent MP Dr Elizabeth Kerekere has supported Operation Pātiki and Kohupatiki Marae’s desire to give the awa its original name since February 2022, when she was invited to meet with Operation Pātiki at Kohupātiki Marae.

“This wonderful result is the outcome of a successful collaboration between Operation Pātiki, Dr Kerekere’s Office and the Green Hawke’s Bay Branch.

“It has been supported by Napier City Council, Hastings District Council and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and many community people and businesses. We could not have done it without them,” Paipper said.

Kerekere said, “today we celebrate with Operation Pātiki ki Kohupātiki Marae this historical milestone as the tīpuna name of ‘Te Awa o Mokotūāraro’ which has been officially reclaimed and recorded in the New Zealand Gazette.

“This is a great outcome. However, it has been a lengthy and stop-start application process so I will be asking a Question in the House today to the Minister of Land Information about this.”

Last month The Hastings District Council (HDC) confirmed it would replace 20 large blue road signs across the city centre to add te reo Māori translations of their placenames.