Locals have joined the search for a missing person this morning after a boat with five on board capsized off Clarks Beach last night. Video / NZ Herald

The family of a young boy missing on the Manukau Harbour since earlier this month is desperately continuing the search for the talented motocross rider.

A search operation for the 10-year-old Sandspit Road School student will enter its tenth day today after a boat carrying five people capsized off Clarks Beach in South Auckland.

Ryder’s family has launched a Givealittle page to fund resources for the search effort.

Coastguard, two rescue helicopters, the police Eagle helicopter and Auckland Airport’s hovercraft all assisted with the search.

“As much as we have had amazing police and search and rescue help, these will eventually limit and stop.”

“We would like to keep the search going. Let’s get Ryder on the right track home to his Dad and family.”

The page has already raised $15,500 since it started yesterday.

One person, believed to be the boy’s mother, died in the incident on November 6.

Two exhausted survivors made it to shore while another was rescued from the water by helicopter. All three were taken to Middlemore Hospital and have since been discharged. Sources told the Herald the boy is a gifted motocross rider who competed at the Pukekohe Motorcycle Club’s Harrisville track.

He obtained multiple sponsorships from local businesses, including Andy’s Moto Service, Waiuku ITM and GTS Construction.

The search and rescue operation on the Manukau Harbour. Photo / Michael Craig

GTS Construction owner Graeme Statham said the boy's talent at motocross came naturally.

"He is certainly up and coming. He has got a lot of potential.

“Some people have to train day in and day out, but he’s just a natural.”

Police said the search yesterday would be predominantly "aerial-based" with the aid of the police Eagle helicopter.

Last night, police wouldn't be drawn on the cause of the accident, saying the investigation was still in its early stages.

Maritime NZ was also investigating the incident but had no further comment on what caused the capsize.

The Ministry of Education said it was providing support to the Sandspit Road School community following the tragedy. A traumatic incident team responded on Monday afternoon and was working with school leadership.

School principal Sharyn de Jonge confirmed the missing child was a student of the school. She earlier told the Herald the school community’s “hearts go out to the family”.

Ryder Ferregel is a talented motocross rider. Photo / Supplied

Franklin Local Board chair Angela Fulljames said it was a very stressful and difficult time for the family and all involved.

“We wish to convey our condolences to the family and thank Police, Coastguard and local volunteers for all they are doing.”

Clarks Beach resident Rachael Speedy cared for the two survivors who made their way to shore. They were “hypothermic and looked under distress” after being in the water for hours.

"They had swum from the upturned boat to the shore," she said.

A resident walking along the beach on Monday said he'd been looking for the missing child since early morning.

“The police officer told me the whole family was out there, the mother drowned and the 10-year-old didn’t have a life jacket on,” he said.

"They were fishing out at sea."

Another local man said two survivors were spotted running out of the water and along the shore to raise the alarm.

Police said it was a reminder for people to be safe on the water.

“As the warmer months approach, police continue to urge all of those taking to the water to ensure they are carrying all appropriate safety equipment with them. This includes wearing life jackets.”

Water Safety New Zealand last month said 68 people have died in preventable drownings so far this year — already 80 per cent of the 10-year average of fatalities. A total of 90 people drowned in 2021.