Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Clairvoyant Kim Helmbright who ‘conned’ $19m Lotto winner Mark Lipsham: Claims of debts emerge

David Fisher
By
9 mins to read
Kim Helmbright, clairvoyant, speaking to the Herald in Kerikeri. Photo / David Fisher

Kim Helmbright, clairvoyant, speaking to the Herald in Kerikeri. Photo / David Fisher

She was the clairvoyant who allegedly “conned” a $19 million Lotto winner - and now others have emerged with allegations of money owed and her entanglement in their financial affairs.

Kim Helmbright created an aura

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand