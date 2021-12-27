Claire Trevett: Government caught short in planning for Delta
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a Covid-19 update at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell
NZ Herald
As we say goodbye to 2021 and welcome in 2022, it's a good time to catch up on the very best of the Herald columnists we enjoyed reading over the last 12 months. Today it's the top five from Claire Trevett.
Government caught short in planning for Delta lockdown - August 21
Throughout the year, the Prime Minister defended New Zealand not getting its vaccines earlier because we did not have Covid-19 and other countries needed them more.
The latter was accurate, but it was always going to be a problem when the first bit of that changed and we did have Covid-19.
Now we have it and, like New South Wales, we are a naked little baby in a blizzard.
Despite the warnings Delta was inevitable, how ready was the Government actually with its lockdown plan?
PM, we don't expect perfection but drop the defensiveness - August 26
This time round, the lockdown doesn't only feel harder for all of us – it also clearly feels harder for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
The handling of the Delta outbreak has come in for a lot more scrutiny and criticism than in the past. Judging from the very extended set-piece speech Ardern delivered today, that is starting to take its toll.
The introductory speech beamed out live to the nation was not about what was happening with the current Delta outbreak, it was a political broadcast.
It was an attempt by Ardern to defend what the Government had done in the past and justify things it might not have done.
Her delivery showed a Prime Minister on the defensive.