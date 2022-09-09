Voyager 2022 media awards
Advertisement

Claire Trevett: Bye bye traffic lights - will the PM rip off the Covid-19 band-aid on Monday - and why the secrecy?

Claire Trevett
6 mins to read
During a visit to the University of Auckland PM Jacinda Ardern said that the Covid traffic light system will be reviewed, and potentially scrapped in the next "couple of weeks". Video / NZ Herald

OPINION:

Come Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will face another big decision on Covid-19 – this time on whether to effectively dismantle the Covid-19 regime – and let go of the Government's powers to manage

