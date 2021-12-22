Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Claire Dale: How to take the interests of future generations into account

5 minutes to read
The interests of the current and future generations have to be linked and considered together on a number of issues. Photo / Supplied

The interests of the current and future generations have to be linked and considered together on a number of issues. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

OPINION

Back to the future again

A critical issue not addressed by the Retirement Commission, the proposed Aged Care Commission or any other commission, is intergenerational equity – essentially ensuring fair and just treatment and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.